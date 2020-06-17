Pusha T has become a father for the first time.

The 43-year-old rapper - whose real name is Terrence Thornton - and his wife Virginia Williams welcomed son Nigel Brixx into the world last Thursday (11.06.20), the couple announced on Instagram.

Pusha shared photos of the new arrival on his account along with the simple caption: ''NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020 (sic)''

And Virginia shared two pictures of Pusha and Nigel together, including one in which the pair wore matching long-sleeved black T-shirts.

She captioned her post: ''MY GUYS! (sic)''

The couple - who married in 2018 - announced they were expecting a baby in December.

At the time, Virginia shared a sonogram photo on Instagram and wrote: ''Finally landed my dream job [heart emoji]...World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)''

Pusha famously revealed Drake had become a father to his son Adonis in his 2018 diss track 'The Story of Adidon'.

He rapped in the song: ''Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That's real. Love that baby, respect that girl.''

The lines led to the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker publicly confirming Sophie Brussaux had given birth to their son Adonis in 2017.

And Drake later accused Pusha of building his ''entire career'' from their feud.

He said: ''He's just made an entire career off of it. Some people like his music, I personally don't 'cause I don't believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe.''

Drake also insisted he doesn't fret about his beef with Pusha.

He said: ''I sleep well at night knowing I didn't get out-barred.

''It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn't told you about. I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn't even about battle rap.''