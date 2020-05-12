The Prodigy want to finish their new album to honour Keith Flint.

The electronic dance act's former keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill has opened up on Liam Howlett and Maxim's plans after the trio ''got together'' on March 4 to remember their late friend one year after he tragically died aged 49.

Speaking on Paul Danan's 'The Morning After' podcast, Leeroy said: ''I'm in contact with the guys all the time.

''We got together on the anniversary of Keith's death and went out to celebrate his life. It was all good.

''I know Liam wants to finish The Prodigy album he was doing, I don't know how far along he is.''

The upcoming eighth record will be the follow-up to 2018's 'No Tourists', which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith's vocals and co-writing before his death.

Leeroy - who was part of the group from 1990 to 2000 - admitted while his friend's passing was ''devastating'', he usually smiles when he remembers him.

He added: ''It's devastating, there's not a day that goes past where I don't think about him, and it generally comes with a smile.

''All that guy did was bring joy to millions and millions of people.

''He made his choice to do what he did and it doesn't matter how much it hurts and how much we regret it.''

Keith's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.