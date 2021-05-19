The Prodigy have excited fans with a brief snippet of their first new music since the passing of Keith Flint.

The founding member of the group sadly passed away on March 4, 2019, aged 49, and Liam Howlett and Maxim are currently working on an album in the late star's honour.

And this week, they gave fans the first taste of what's to come.

Alongside a 15-second clip of a Nu metal-style beat, they tweeted: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats."

Following the tragic death of Keith, songwriter and producer, Liam, confirmed that The Prodigy had gone back into the studio for the first time since his passing.

The upcoming eighth record from the 'Firestarter' hitmakers will be the follow-up to 2018's 'No Tourists', which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith's vocals and co-writing before his death.

Keith's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.

In a statement at the time, the band said: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

The 'Omen' rockers subsequently cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival, over two decades since they became the first dance act to headline the legendary music festival in 1997, and one decade after their last appearance in 2009.