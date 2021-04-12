Priyanka Chopra wowed with a daring hot pink jacket as she arrived at the BAFTAs on Sunday (11.04.21).

The 'White Tiger' star walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London alongside her husband Nick Jonas. Whilst the ceremony is mainly virtual this year, presenters are conducting their duty from the iconic venue.

The bright pink jacket was ornately decorated with stunning flower detailing, which she teamed with white trousers, whilst her husband Nick looked suave in a black velvet suit and matching bowtie.

Cynthia Erivo also impressed in a stunning sequined dress. The long sleeve top was embellished with black bead detailing around the neck whilst she paired this with an equally shimmering gold skirt.

'Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor looked classy and regal in a beautiful off the shoulder floor length gown, which ruched in at the waist to show off her tiny frame. Her hair as tousled into light waves and she completed the look with sparkling earrings.

Singer Celeste - who will be appearing at the award ceremony to sing her track, 'Hear My Voice', from 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' - opted for a quirky patterned blue gown with puffed shoulders and a net-lined skirt, which was partly covered by strips of material matching the pattern of the dress, completed with black detailing.

The male presenters - including Tom Hiddleston, James McAvoy, Richard E Grant and David Oyelowo - all looked sharp in their suits, with the first three opting for black ones whilst David dared to be different in a navy blue outfit.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw kept with the sequinned theme of the night, opting for a scallop-edged silver gown, with extra sequin detailing at the waist. She kept her nails natural and chose a bright purple lip colour.

Bafta's chief executive Amanda Berry - who opted for a green shiny suit - wore a face visor amid the coronavirus pandemic.