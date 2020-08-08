Priyanka Chopra says the Covid-19 quarantine has been ''a blessing''.

The 38-year-old actress and her husband Nick Jonas have been isolating in Los Angeles amid the pandemic and although they have to be extra careful as Priyanka is asthmatic and Nick, 27, is a type 1 diabetic, she knows they are luckier than most people.

Priyanka told Entertainment Tonight: ''I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world. We're healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I've had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing.''

And Priyanka believes now is the time for people to ''show our humanity''.

She said: ''I think all of us are going to look back and wonder [how] we were at home for six months. It's almost been six, seven months, we're in August already, and that's crazy. You look back and see how adversity has affected so many parts of the world and so many people in the world who had to deal with poverty, hunger, more than even Covid-19.

''It's an insane, intense time but this is the time to show our humanity I feel. This is the time for humanity to come together, and in 10 years, we'll look back at this time and really question and wonder, who reacted and how? This is a testament to what the human spirit can do. I think it's really great to steer in the direction of helping and positivity.''

The 'Baywatch' star - who has been married to Nick since 2018 - previously revealed how she has been focusing on her career and family during the pandemic.

She added: ''As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine.

''I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange.''

She has made a concerted effort to remain creative throughout the crisis, and Priyanka is currently trying to learn to play a musical instrument.

She said: ''It's a good time to be a creative person, especially in entertainment. You can create something and sell it for when the world becomes normal again.

''So, I've been doing a lot of that but I am trying to take on learning an instrument. I'm still figuring out which one. Drums, piano, but that's really something that I've challenged myself to start learning.''