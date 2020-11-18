Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named an Ambassador for Positive Change by The British Fashion Council.

The 'Baywatch' actress and climate change activist's new role will involve her “celebrating" the areas of the fashion industry where diversity and inclusivity is championed and encouraging designers to become eco-friendly and sustainable to help save the planet.

Priyanka said in a statement: “Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together.

“Through my role, I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet.”

As part of her job, the 38-year-old Indian movie star - who is married to singer Nick Jonas - will be working with London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards until December 2021.

And the 'Isn't It Romantic' star will also be promoting the BFC's Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF), which aims to ensure the industry is "more diverse equal and fair".

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive of the BFC, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change. Her work as a social activist, promoting causes such as the environment and women's rights, and her commitment to using her reach for good are what have made her one of the industry’s most courageous voices and the perfect choice as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change.

"We look forward to working with Priyanka over the next twelve months, for her to share her voice and knowledge on causes she cares about, helping us with the important goal towards creating an industry that is more diverse, equal and fair!”