Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in 40 carats of diamonds at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The 38-year-old actress sparkled head-to-toe at the music awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.05.21) in the fully-sheer Dolce and Gabbana gold gown, complete with Bulgari gemstones.

And the glitz didn't stop at her dress, as the 'White Tiger' star added a pair of 14.8 carat pink gold earrings and a Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini timepiece, which weighed in at 24.9 carats.

The 'Baywatch' star's nail artist Kimmie Kyees also used some of the gems from the D&G gown on her custom nail design.

Priyanka's' latest show-stopping red carpet look comes after she wowed at the 2021 BAFTAs last month in a daring hot pink jacket that was ornately decorated with stunning flower detailing, which she teamed with white trousers.

Meanwhile, the movie star recently launched her affordable brand Anomaly at Target.

Priyanka explained that they used the likes of eucalyptus and rosemary in their formulas because it was "very crucial" for her to use what "nature has provided us with".

She said: "India definitely uses plants and a lot of natural beauty. This is why we have eucalyptus, charcoal, and rosemary in the formulas. We've used a lot of natural product within the line that provide nourishment to your hair. It was very crucial to me to incorporate the natural elements that nature has provided us."

Anomaly also prides itself on being sustainable and Priyanka shared how they blew most of their budget on making "superior formulas" over the packaging, but still managed to achieve a "beautiful" looking product.