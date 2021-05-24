Priyanka Chopra Jonas sparkled head-to-toe at the Billboard Music Awards in 40 carats.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in 40 carats of diamonds at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
The 38-year-old actress sparkled head-to-toe at the music awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.05.21) in the fully-sheer Dolce and Gabbana gold gown, complete with Bulgari gemstones.
And the glitz didn't stop at her dress, as the 'White Tiger' star added a pair of 14.8 carat pink gold earrings and a Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini timepiece, which weighed in at 24.9 carats.
The 'Baywatch' star's nail artist Kimmie Kyees also used some of the gems from the D&G gown on her custom nail design.
Priyanka's' latest show-stopping red carpet look comes after she wowed at the 2021 BAFTAs last month in a daring hot pink jacket that was ornately decorated with stunning flower detailing, which she teamed with white trousers.
Meanwhile, the movie star recently launched her affordable brand Anomaly at Target.
Priyanka explained that they used the likes of eucalyptus and rosemary in their formulas because it was "very crucial" for her to use what "nature has provided us with".
She said: "India definitely uses plants and a lot of natural beauty. This is why we have eucalyptus, charcoal, and rosemary in the formulas. We've used a lot of natural product within the line that provide nourishment to your hair. It was very crucial to me to incorporate the natural elements that nature has provided us."
Anomaly also prides itself on being sustainable and Priyanka shared how they blew most of their budget on making "superior formulas" over the packaging, but still managed to achieve a "beautiful" looking product.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...