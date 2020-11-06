Priyanka Chopra was barely able to breathe during the 2018 Met Gala because the corset she was wearing was so tight.

The 'Baywatch' actress turned heads on the red carpet at the exclusive New York event that year, which was themed 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', when she stepped out in a maroon and gold velvet dress by Ralph Lauren complete with an intricate gold beaded hood.

The dress - which was embroidered in her home country, India - took 250 hours to make and was adorned with crystals and beadwork, but although she looked incredible, Priyanka was actually in a lot of discomfort due to how tight the corset was.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 10, she recalled: "My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night."

It is not the only wardrobe malfunction Priyanka has suffered in her career.

Back in 2000 when she was crowned the winner of Miss World, the 38-year-old star was reduced to having to hold up the gown she was wearing with her hand because the tape that had been used to attach it had lost it's adhesive due to her sweating so much under the hot lights.

Priyanka - who is married to musician Nick Jonas - said: "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off.

“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!”