Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ''have to be even more careful'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old actress has opened up on how she and her husband are coping during the global health crisis, and she explained the couple are having to take extra precautions to keep themselves safe.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful.

''But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches...

''If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy.''

The 'Baywatch' star - who has been married to Nick since 2018 - also revealed how she has been focusing on her career and family during the pandemic.

She added: ''As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine.

''I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange.''

She has made a concerted effort to remain creative throughout the crisis, and Priyanka is currently trying to learn to play a musical instrument.

She recently said: ''It's a good time to be a creative person, especially in entertainment. You can create something and sell it for when the world becomes normal again.

''So, I've been doing a lot of that but I am trying to take on learning an instrument. I'm still figuring out which one. Drums, piano, but that's really something that I've challenged myself to start learning.''