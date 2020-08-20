Priscilla Presley has listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $15.995 million.

The 75-year-old actress has decided to sell the seven-bedroom, Italian villa-style abode, which is set on an acre of grounds that features fountains, gardens, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The spectacular property also comes with a separate guest suite above the garage, according to the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

Priscilla - who was married to Elvis Presley between 1967 and 1973 - previously admitted to originally buying the mansion in order to be close to the late icon.

Speaking in 2018, she explained: ''Elvis stayed in the Holmby Hills home I found for us.

''We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie.''

By contrast, Priscilla revealed in 2017 that she initially thought her ex-husband was ''really gross''.

The actress confessed to being distinctly unimpressed by the late singer before she started chatting to him.

Asked whether she knew the extent of Elvis' fame when they started dating, Priscilla confessed: ''No, I didn't.

''Obviously I'd heard of Elvis, one of my best friends had a fan club that you could join and she showed me the magazine, and when she showed me the inside ... Elvis was signing this blonde woman across her breasts. I looked at that and (thought) there's no way I could be a part of this fan club. It's really gross.

''And then I was introduced to him, but do you know what it was? I didn't see him as this movie star or this huge iconic singer.''

Priscilla got to know Elvis following the death of his beloved mother Gladys, and she recalls him being in the midst of a particularly ''vulnerable'' moment.

She recalled: ''I saw him at probably one of the most vulnerable times of his life.

''Losing his mother and then of course being drafted which was devastating at the top of his career. So he poured his heart out to me.''