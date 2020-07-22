Priscilla Presley is ''devastated'' by the death of her grandson Benjamin Keough.

The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough took his own life in the form of a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this month, and on Wednesday (22.07.20) his grandmother Priscilla - who had Lisa Marie with her late ex-husband and music legend Elvis Presley - broke her silence on his passing.

In a message posted to Facebook, 75-year-old Priscilla said: ''These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.''

Priscilla also paid tribute to various members of her family who have also been struggling with Ben's passing, including her son and Ben's uncle Navarone Garibaldi, Ben's sister Riley Keough, and Lisa Marie's 11-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper, whom she has with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The 'Dallas' star added: ''Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.''

The touching post comes after Ben's passing was officially ruled a suicide last week, with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirming he died from a self-inflicted ''intraoral shotgun wound''.

Following his death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''