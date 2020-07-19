The Queen loaned a vintage dress to Princess Beatrice for her wedding on Friday (17.07.20).

The 31-year-old royal tied the knot with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, with Beatrice walking down the aisle wearing a gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell and lent to her by the Queen.

Photographs from Beatrice's wedding also show that she wore the Queen Mary tiara, which was worn by the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

In one of the photographs released by Buckingham Palace, the newlyweds are seen smiling as they leave the chapel through its flower-covered archway.

In the other snap, they are stood outside the entrance with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Beatrice's grandparents.

Buckingham Palace confirmed news of Beatrice's marriage on Friday, revealing the ceremony had taken place in accordance with the UK government's social distancing guidelines.

A statement said: ''The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.''

The Royal Chapel of All Saints can accommodate 180 people so there was ample room for social distancing among the 20 guests at the ceremony.

Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, are long-time family friends, who started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in September last year. They were due to wed in May but their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.