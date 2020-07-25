Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is sharing an office building with his ex Dara Huang and the pair have a good relationship as they co-parent their son Wolfie.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's property development and interior design company Banda is located in Kensington and when a space opened up in the same building, Dara Huang - who is the mother of his son Christopher, four - relocated her architectural firm, Design Haus Liberty, from Clerkenwell.
A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: '' Edo was already a tenant there and when the space below him became available, he recommended it to Dara.
''He felt like it made a lot of sense: They get on very well and intend to stay close as they are raising a child together.
''Bea has nothing to worry about . She has no secret wish to get back together. Plus, she actually quite likes Beatrice.''
Following the announcement of Edoardo and Beatrice's enagement, Dare said in a statement: ''I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families.''
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Beatrice, 31, is a ''hands-on'' stepmother to Christopher, known affectionately as Wolfie.
A source told PEOPLE: ''Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom. He is very much part of their life.
''Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy.
''They've been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.''
