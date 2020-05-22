Princess Beatrice is quarantining with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his mother in the Cotswolds.
Princess Beatrice is quarantining with her fiance and future mother-in-law.
The 31-year-old royal and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were due to tie the knot next week but have put the wedding on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the couple decided to leave London and spend the lockdown with Edoardo's mother at her home in the Cotswolds.
Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson told Dalton Harris on his, 'City Island Podcast': ''It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding.
''Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine.
''But I'm missing my daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.''
It had been previously thought that Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, were staying at St James' Palace in London during the lockdown.
Sarah is currently quarantining at her home, Royal Lodge Windsor, with her other daughter Eugenie, 30, son-in-law Jack, 34, and ex-husband Prince Andrew, 60.
She said: ''During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her.
''And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.