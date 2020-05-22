Princess Beatrice is quarantining with her fiance and future mother-in-law.

The 31-year-old royal and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were due to tie the knot next week but have put the wedding on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the couple decided to leave London and spend the lockdown with Edoardo's mother at her home in the Cotswolds.

Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson told Dalton Harris on his, 'City Island Podcast': ''It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding.

''Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine.

''But I'm missing my daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.''

It had been previously thought that Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, were staying at St James' Palace in London during the lockdown.

Sarah is currently quarantining at her home, Royal Lodge Windsor, with her other daughter Eugenie, 30, son-in-law Jack, 34, and ex-husband Prince Andrew, 60.

She said: ''During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her.

''And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic.''