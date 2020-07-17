Princess Beatrice is married.

The 31-year-old British royal tied the knot with Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret at Windsor Castle on Friday (17.07.20), two months after their May nuptials were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Sun newspaper.

Under current government guidelines, weddings with up to 30 guests can still take place amid the lockdown restrictions and it is understood that Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, both attended the ceremony.

The pair have been quarantining at Windsor Castle during the global health crisis.

It is reported that 20 guests attended the secret ceremony between Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Meanwhile, Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson recently insisted her daughter is happier than ever thanks to her romance with Edoardo.

Fergie - who also has 30-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew - said: ''Beatrice is the happiest I have ever seen her in my life. She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy.''

When the couple announced their engagement in September 2019, they admitted they ''couldn't wait'' to get married.

The happy couple said: ''We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.''