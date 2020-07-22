Princess Beatrice reportedly ''can't wait'' to have children.

The 31-year-old royal tied the knot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, last week, and it has now been claimed she's already thinking about starting a family with the property developer.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Bea can't wait to have kids of her own. She's planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it'll happen this year.''

Edoardo already has a son named Christopher - also known as Wolfie - from a previous relationship with Dara Huang, who served as the best man at the couple's royal wedding on Friday (17.07.20).

Wolfie was joined by his cousins Coco and Freddie - who are the children of Edoardo's sister Natalia, 38, and her husband Tod Yeomans, 36 - who made up the wedding party as a bridesmaid and pageboy respectively.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, was the maid of honour.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Beatrice's father Prince Andrew was able to walk her down the aisle because she and Edoardo had been isolating with her parents at Royal Lodge in the weeks before the intimate service.

Buckingham Palace confirmed: ''The bride was walked down the aisle by her father.''

Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and the groom's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, read ''two of the couple's favourite poems'', 'I carry you in my heart' by E. E. Cummings and 'Sonnet 116' by William Shakespeare.

Edoardo's father, Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, flew in from France, for the ceremony, which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The service included St Paul's First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13, but there was no singing.

Buckingham Palace said: ''In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played - but not sung.''