Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 31-year-old princess and the Italian property developer wed in secret at the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park on Friday (17.07.20).

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: ''The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.''

The Royal Chapel of All Saints can accommodate 180 people so there was ample room for social distancing among the 20 guests at the ceremony.

It is understood that the couple are waiting to release a photograph from their nuptials as they do not want to overshadow the investiture of Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who raised millions for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic by walking laps of his garden.

Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, are long-time family friends, who started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in September last year. They were due to wed in May but their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edoardo is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Shale and has son Christopher, with his former partner Dara Huang.

It was previously reported that Christopher - who is also known as Wolfie - was set to take on the prestigious role of best man at the nuptials as they wanted to show that he is ''loved and embraced by his stepmother''.

The couple announced their engagement last year, stating: ''We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

''We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.''