Princess Anne has been given a military promotion to be mark her 70th birthday.

The Princess Royal celebrates her landmark birthday on Saturday (15.08.20) and has received a promotion from the Army and Royal Air Force to the role of general and air chief marshal to mark the occasion.

The move brings her ranks in line with her position in the Royal Navy and follows the tradition that senior royals are treated as military members and gain promotions as they get older.

Discussing the promotion - which has been approved by the Queen, the Ministry of Defence said that the royal had been ''hugely supportive'' of the armed forces.

It added: ''This promotion on her 70th birthday recognises her invaluable contribution and commitment to the military.''

Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall revealed that plans for the princess's birthday had been changed due the coronavirus pandemic and to protect Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99.

Former England rugby star Mike, who is married to Anne's daughter Zara, told 'Good Morning Britain': With Princess Anne and her birthday there were plans we had to change but I'm sure we'll find a way to get together as a family in the appropriate manner.

''I think from their perspective it's all about protecting the Queen and having her bubble

''I know it's been different for this period in terms of where normally people would move up to Balmoral and have their holiday up there, and there's changes around that.

''It's more about protecting one another but that's the same for any family, wherever you are. All you're thinking about is protecting one another and coming through the other side of this as strong as you can.''