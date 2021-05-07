The Prince Estate and Urban Decay have teased an upcoming capsule collection.

Fans of the late Purple One can expect “never-before-seen essentials inspired by [Prince’s] iconic style and unparalleled self-expression.”

The limited-edition products will arrive on May 27.

As part of UD's Live Loud in Color campaign, the brand will honour the late music legend's career with the collection, which will come in Prince's "signature colour highlighted alongside gold and black".

The 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker's close friend and muse, Damaris Lewis, is set to be the face of the collection.

The 30-year-old actress and model - who joined Prince's band the New Power Generation in 2012 on his 'Welcome 2 Australia Tour' as a dancer and performed alongside him throughout his career - commented: "I'm very excited for this collection. I hope it inspires you to make your own rules, just as Prince did for so many decades."

Wende Zomnir, co-founder of Urban Decay, said in a press release: “We couldn’t possibly imitate someone as legendary as Prince, and to compare him to a palette would diminish who he was. It’s easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface — his makeup looks and our shared love of purple — but we did our best to embody his energy on a deeper level. We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mould and championing all forms of beauty."

Prince passed away at the age of 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.