Prince's 'Sign o' the Times' is set for an expanded reissue featuring over 60 unreleased audio tracks.

The estate of the iconic late musician - who passed away in 2016 - has teamed up with Warner Records to announce the upcoming release of an expanded reissue of Prince's critically-acclaimed double album, which originally hit shelves back in 1987.

The album will be reissued on September 25, with the classic 16-track album remastered for the very first time alongside a whopping 63 unreleased tracks, as well as a video concert performance from Prince's legendary vault, lasting over two hours.

The reissue will be available both physically and digitally, and will come in three formats - the remastered album, the deluxe edition, and the super deluxe edition.

In the super deluxe edition, fans will be treated to either eight CDs or 13 LPs, and represents the deepest dive in Prince's vault with a total of 92 audio tracks, including 45 previously unissued songs recorded between May 1979 and July 1987.

In addition, both CD and vinyl sets also boast a brand-new DVD containing the complete, previously unreleased New Year's Eve benefit concert at Paisley Park on December 31, 1987, which was Prince's final performance of the 'Sign O' The Times Tour' stage show and his only on-stage collaboration with jazz legend Miles Davis.

The super deluxe edition set also features a 120-page hardcover book containing handwritten lyrics and unseen images from the era taken by Prince's primary photographer in the mid-1980s to early 90s, Jeff Katz, plus images of archive assets including original analog tape reels and studio tracking sheets.

As a companion collector piece, fans have the opportunity to order a numbered 7'' singles boxed set, strictly limited to 1,987 units, and manufactured by Third Man Pressing in Detroit.

The 7'' set contains audio for all four official 7'' singles released in 1987, as well as a brand new single comprising of two versions of the previously unreleased track 'Witness 4 The Prosecution'.

'Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)' is now available on all digital download and streaming platforms, and was recorded on March 14, 1986 at Prince's Galpin Blvd. home studio.