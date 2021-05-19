Prince's shoe collection is set to go on display at Paisley Park.

'The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes' exhibition will see 300 pairs of the late music icon's prized footwear showcased at his former residence-turned museum in Minnesota, between July 9 and September 6.

Many of the shoes were custom-made for his iconic performances, including a pair of bold blue boots with hand-painted clouds in homage of the 'Raspberry Beret' music video and a pair of heels inspired by 'Purple Rain'.

Mitch Maguire, Paisley Park Managing Director and 'The Beautiful Collection' Curator, said in a statement: “Prince continuously pushed the boundaries of fashion, music, and culture in general.

“His expansive, incredible shoe collection is just one example of his artistic expression, personality, and lasting impact on fashion. When guests visit this exhibition, they will be immersed in the drama, taste, and complexity of Prince while also revealing some of the collaborators who worked so closely to bring his vision to life.”

As well as getting the chance to see the footwear in the flesh, attendees can also watch back video footage of the 'When Doves Cry' hitmaker rocking the shoes, and designers Donatella Versace, Andre No.1 and Cos Kyriacou giving the lowdown on how they crafted the one-off footwear.

The exhibition news comes after The Prince Estate and Urban Decay announced an upcoming make-up capsule collection inspired by the Purple One.

A press release teased “never-before-seen essentials inspired by [Prince’s] iconic style and unparalleled self-expression.”

The limited-edition products will arrive on May 27.

As part of UD's Live Loud in Color campaign, the brand will honour Prince's career with the collection, which will come in his "signature colour highlighted alongside gold and black".

The 'Kiss' hitmaker's close friend and muse, Damaris Lewis, is the face of the collection.

The 30-year-old actress and model - who joined Prince's band the New Power Generation in 2012 on his 'Welcome 2 Australia Tour' as a dancer and performed alongside him throughout his career - commented: "I'm very excited for this collection. I hope it inspires you to make your own rules, just as Prince did for so many decades."

Wende Zomnir, co-founder of Urban Decay, added: “We couldn’t possibly imitate someone as legendary as Prince, and to compare him to a palette would diminish who he was. It’s easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface — his makeup looks and our shared love of purple — but we did our best to embody his energy on a deeper level. We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mould and championing all forms of beauty."

Prince passed away at the age of 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.