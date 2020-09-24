Prince's 1987 New Year's Eve Benefit Concert will premiere on YouTube this week.

The late 'Purple Rain' legend's estate have decided to release the Paisley Park concert, which was the final gig of his 'Sign O' The Times Tour' and helped the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.

In the early hours of Friday morning (25.09.20) at 1am, the concert will be broadcast for the first time globally at 1am BST on the singer's official YouTube channel.

Ahead of the premiere, the Prince Estate and YouTube will celebrate with a pre-show conversation hosted by lifelong Prince fan Maya Rudolph, with special appearances by Susannah Melvoin, Dr. Fink, Eric Leeds and Levi Seacer Jr.

The event will also be hosted on the channel, and fans will be directed from there to the concert itself.

Following the two-hour show, the 'Sign O' The Times' release celebration continues with an after-party featuring sets by DJ Rashida, Natasha Diggs, D-Nice, Moodymann, DJ Spinna, and more special guests.

The expanded reissue of 'Sign O' The Times' will be available September 25 via all physical, digital and streaming platforms, with the classic 1987 double album remastered for the very first time.

Meanwhile, the Super Deluxe edition features 63 previously unreleased tracks, as well as a previously unseen two hour video concert performance from the vault.

Earlier this year, the iconic singer - who passed away in 2016 at the age of 57 - and his band's legendary performance at the Carrier Dome in New York in 1985 was made available to watch on his channel for three days in May, in aid of the World Health Organisation to help beat the coronavirus.

It marked Prince's first live concert footage he officially released as both a television broadcast and home video in 1985 on VHS and LaserDisc, followed by a DVD release included with the 2017 'Purple Rain Remastered & Deluxe Edition'.