Prince William has thanked football fans for supporting their local communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old royal - who is president of the FA and supports Premier League side Aston Villa - praised people for showing the ''spirit''of the game in recent months by casting rivalries aside in order to help those in need.

Marking the start of the new Premier League season on Saturday (12.09.20), William said in a video message shared on Twitter: ''As our national game, football is a source of togetherness and community spirit for millions.

''Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have seen football come together to support its communities.

''Rivalries have been set aside to help those most in need.

''From reaching out to isolated fans, and promoting physical and mental health, to helping those who have felt the financial impact, and supporting our amazing NHS.

''I want to say a huge thank you to every single football club and fan that has helped those affected by the pandemic.

''The support you have given to your communities this year is a true testament to the spirit of football in this country.

''Thank you and best of luck for the season ahead.''

William - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, with the Duchess of Cambridge - recently admitted he sees the sport as the ideal way to ''let out some steam''.

Asked if football is his release, Prince William replied: ''It is now. Since becoming a dad, without a doubt, football has become way more important than it used to be.

''I need to go and be amongst other guys and let out some steam, shout a bit.''

The British royal believes the sport has become more ''relevant'' to him in recent years.

He said: ''It has become a lot more relevant to me and I need it. Talking about football helps a lot.''