Prince William sees soccer as his ''release'' from everyday pressures.

The 38-year-old royal - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, with The Duchess of Cambridge - is a huge fan of Aston Villa, and sees the sport as the ideal way to ''let out some steam''.

Asked if soccer is his release, Prince William replied: ''It is now. Since becoming a dad, without a doubt, football has become way more important than it used to be.

''I need to go and be amongst other guys and let out some steam, shout a bit.''

The British royal - who is also the President of England's Football Association - believes the sport has become more ''relevant'' to him in recent years.

He told 'That Peter Crouch Podcast': ''It has become a lot more relevant to me and I need it. Talking about football helps a lot.''

Prince William has met many members of the current England national team in recent years, and has admitted to being concerned about their mental health.

He reflected: ''I've met a lot of players. It's very interesting, how different sports and different teams behave in a changing room.

''Whenever I go into the England dressing room there does always feel a lot more pressure. I don't know what it is, but you do notice guys find it much more difficult to relax.

''We talk about physical fitness. We never really talk about mental fitness.

''We all need to stay mentally fit, none more so than professional athletes who - under special circumstances playing for England under huge pressure - have got to have their heads razor sharp as well as their feet and legs.''