The coronavirus lockdown created an opportunity to ''revalue things'', according to Prince William.
The 38-year-old royal - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two - believes the ongoing health crisis has served as an ''awakening'' for people around the world.
He explained: ''This period of time has allowed us to all revalue things.
''The thing about lockdown is that it has been a little bit of an awakening that we maybe take our lives a bit for granted sometimes and there's a lot of things out there that can wobble all of us at any time.''
Prince William thinks his concerns have been exacerbated because he's a parent.
He also admitted to worrying about having ''too much time to think'' amid the pandemic.
He shared: ''I think particularly now, as a parent, it starts to make you look a bit more to the future at what kind of world we are going to hand over to the next generation.
''There's been a lot of time to think - and you can also have too much time to think, and that's also what worries me.''
Prince William kept himself occupied during the lockdown with home-schooling and trying to keep his kids entertained.
He acknowledged that it was an ''interesting few months'' for himself and his family.
The British royal - who has been married to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge since 2011 - told 'That Peter Crouch Podcast': ''I found it pretty testing, trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work. It's been an interesting few months.
''I've learned my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was! That's probably the biggest eye-opener for me, and my wife has super patience.''
