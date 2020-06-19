Prince William's children have been ''attacking'' the kitchen whilst trying to bake during lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths The Bakers, which provides tasty treats to Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, where he discussed what him and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, had been doing to keep their kids busy in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the owner Paul Brandon, he said: ''Well, I've done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking.''

The 37-year-old royal - who has Princes George, six, and Louis, two, and Princess Charlotte, five, with wife Duchess Catherine - previously revealed the family had been doing a ''lot of baking'' during lockdown and joked he was ''worried about the waistline of the nation'' due to people having more time to eat treats while isolating at home.

He said: ''I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes. I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well.''

With lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the virus gradually being eased, William is looking forward to being able to get a drink in a pub when they are allowed to open their doors once again.

He quipped: ''I look forward to messages when we can drink more and go out to the local pub and have a pint.''

William has also been struggling to fight off doing something else during lockdown - shaking hands with others.

During an official visit, he confessed: ''I'm still fighting the urge to shake hands. I'm keeping my hands by my side.''