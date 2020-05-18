Prince William pens message of support to the Diana Award charity.

The 37-year-old royal has written a touching letter to the charity - which was set up in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana - to let them know both he and his younger brother Prince Harry are ''appreciative'' of the work they do in helping to empower young people.

In his message, which was shared on Instagram by the charity, he wrote: ''I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award.

''My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty.

''Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever.

''This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.''

Alongside the touching letter, the Diana Award charity also shared pictures of both William and Harry, 35, with previous recipients of the organisation's titular honour.

The caption on the post read: ''We've received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time.''

The Diana Award was set up in 1999 in memory of Princess Diana and her belief in the positive power of young people, following her tragic death in a car crash in 1997.

The organisation runs anti-bullying and mentoring programmes and also rewards youngsters who carry out inspiring work in their communities.

Prince William and Prince Harry previously marked the 20th anniversary of their mother's death in 2017 with the charity, when they presented 20 young people with a new Legacy Award.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, said at the time: ''Princess Diana is widely remembered for her values of compassion, kindness and service to others, irrespective of their culture, race or background.

''Twenty years on, we are delighted that both her sons - The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry - will be presenting this unique and prestigious Legacy Award to our future leaders.''