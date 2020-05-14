Prince William has penned a letter on behalf of himself and his brother Prince Harry to their late mother Princess Diana's charity.

The Duke of Cambridge wrote a note to the people behind The Diana Award to praise the work they are doing despite the difficult times amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing to the organisers of The Diana Award, he wrote: ''I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty. Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.''

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge has praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old royal made the comments as he was announced as a patron for National Emergencies Trust, where he praised Britain's resolve in the face of a ''crisis''.

He shared: ''I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis. We all pull together and that community spirit comes rushing back quicker than anything else.''

Whilst Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added: ''After his steadfast support for the National Emergencies Trust from our launch last November through into this Coronavirus Appeal, all connected with the NET are delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has honoured our work by becoming our Patron for 2020. We look forward to working with him, and our partners in the UK Community Foundation network, to help communities across the country tackle the dramatic rise in food poverty as well as the many other increasingly pressing social issues arising from this crisis.''