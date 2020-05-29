Prince William has opened up about Prince George's first football match.

The 37-year-old future king surprised onlookers by looking quite subdued as his team Aston Villa thrashed Norwich City 5-1 in October, while George, six, jumped up and down in delight beside him, but William admitted he was wary about celebrating as they were sitting in the middle of the Norwich fans.

William - who attended the match with his wife Duchess Catherine, George and daughter Charlotte, five - explained in the BBC documentary 'Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health': ''I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me.''

William is a lifelong Villa fan and following the match, the official Twitter account for the club tweeted: ''You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness.''

The Duke of Cambridge previously told Gary Lineker in 2015 that he supports the football team despite not being from the Midlands for more ''emotional rollercoaster moments''.

The Prince revealed: ''A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.

''Aston Villa's always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000. Sadly, Villa went on to lose to Chelsea.

''It was fantastic, I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time. It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.''