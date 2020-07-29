Prince William once bought Duchess Catherine a pair of binoculars as a romantic gift.

The 38-year-old royal first met Catherine - with whom he has children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two - at university in Scotland and he revealed she still hasn't forgiven him for the present, which he gifted to her early in their courtship.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live's 'That Peter Crouch' podcast, William said: ''I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice.

''I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'But these are really amazing, look how far you can see.' She was looking at me going, 'They're binoculars, what's going on?'. It didn't go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.''

And William - who supports the Aston Villa soccer team - also revealed the social media staff at Kensington Palace don't allow him near his and Catherine's official Twitter account.

He explained: ''They deliberately keep me away from that. I have tried a couple times, when Liverpool did that amazing semi-final against Barcelona, I grabbed hold of the Twitter thing and I just posted it.

''It was an amazing match, I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I've ever seen and I got completely out of control, I was like 'tweet that, get it out!'

''Nearly every Villa game we've won, which hasn't been many this season, but nearly every Villa game, I've been trying to get hold of it and they keep me away. They keep me away from it now. I have to fight them for it!''