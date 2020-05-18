The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have urged people to ''talk'' about how they're feeling in a message to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine appeared in a video for Mental Health Minute, which was hosted across radio stations through the royal's Heads Together charity, in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, which began on Monday (18.05.20).

In the clip - which was shot from their Amner Hall Norfolk home - William said: ''We're all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the U.K. and reach out to someone.''

And Catherine added: ''If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it. Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.''

To coincide with the release of Mental Health Minute, Heads Together and Instagram have partnered to launch the 'Heads Together Wellbeing Guides', which will help people access ''reliable'' information about mental health.

Jason Knauf, Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: ''As we feel the effects of Covid-19 on the nation's mental health, we will need to support one another more than ever. We will all need to feel more confident in reaching out for support if we need it and checking in on our loved ones. By bringing together the power of radio and social media, we're delighted to help people connect to one another, and to access reliable, trusted information and resources from our charity partners. These remarkable projects from Radiocentre and Instagram show that, despite being apart, no-one needs to face these challenges alone.''

During Mental Health Awareness Week, Heads Together will champion the work of its eight charity partners, who have decades of experience in tackling the stigma around mental health in the U.K., including The Anna Freud Centre, Best Beginnings, CALM, Contact, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix and Young Minds.

Heads Together was founded by William, Kate, and Will's brother Prince Harry in 2016.