Prince Royce has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 31-year-old singer admitted he was taken aback when he found out he had the virus as he felt he had been extra careful.

Speaking about his diagnosis, he said: ''At first, I was very scared, like 'Nobody can find out, I shouldn't tell anybody.' But I felt that I have a duty to tell my communities, you know. I live in Florida, I'm from New York, I have a place in California. And I'm seeing what's happening across the country. I see what's happening in the world.''

And the 'Carita de Inocente' singer thought he was doing all the right things, so couldn't believe it when he found out.

He added: ''I said, 'I'm gonna go get tested for COVID just to be responsible, but I don't think I have it.' And that's how I found out ... I thought I was washing my hands. I thought I was wearing the mask, you know. And I think that for me it was just a wake-up call, like I've been seeing this on TV every day, I'm on WhatsApp groups with my family, I've been sending them stuff. I thought for sure like I wouldn't have gotten it cause I've been 'taking precautions.'''

And Prince finds it ''frustrating'' that people are not following the rules.

In a video interview, he shared: ''I was home this whole time, and I went out to some restaurants because things opened, and I thought, 'Well, Florida hasn't been so bad, and New York is the one with the problem.' I fell for that and I think many people can fall for that and will fall for that. And that's what made me think, I need to come out and tell my story. Because it's upsetting me. It's so frustrating to me to see people at supermarkets without a mask. It's so frustrating to me to see that people are being irresponsible and not protecting others.''