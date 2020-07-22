Prince Philip attended his first royal engagement for more than a year on Wednesday (22.07.20).

The 99-year-old royal retired from his official duties back in August 2017, but he broke his retirement in Windsor to formally hand over his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to the Duchess of Cornwall.

During the ceremony, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes said: ''Your Royal Highness, Colonel-in-Chief, good morning. And happy Salamander Day [the annual regimental Day].

''All Rifleman, whether serving or retired would like to thank you for 67 years of continuous service, support and leadership to the Rifles and to our forming and antecedent regiments.

''And on this occasion, as you hand over your duties, as Colonel-in-Chief to her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall, we would like to wish you fair wind and following seas.

''And with that, Sir, may I have your leave for the Bugle Major to sound the Rifle Call and No More Parades.''

The event in Windsor took place amid social distancing restrictions, and the Duchess undertook her part of the ceremony from Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, South West England.

The ceremony only lasted a few minutes, but Prince Philip appeared to be in good spirits as he spoke to members of The Rifles.

Prince Philip has held the Colonel-in-Chief role since 2007, when The Rifles were formed, but he has served in a similar role for different regiments since 1953.

Although the Prince stepped down from his royal duties in 2017, it was noted at the time that he ''may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time''.

A statement explained: ''His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.

''Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements.

''Although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.''