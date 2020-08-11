Prince Harry knew Duchess Meghan was the one when she ''wandered into the woodlands'' for a ''bathroom break'' during their camping trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Botswana for a romantic holiday together not long after they first started dating and Prince Harry was ''delightfully surprised'' by how down-to-earth the actress was.

The new biography, 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family', reads: ''Harry was delightfully surprised by Meghan's down-to-earth attitude. While camping she cleaned her face with baby wipes and happily wandered into the woodlands if she needed a bathroom break.''

Prince Harry had revealed in the couple's 2017 engagement interview that he whisked Meghan away to Botswana after just two dates in 2016.

He said at the time: ''And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.''

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, once turned her backyard into a recreation of the place where she and Prince Harry ''fell in love''.

And a source has said the touching present is nothing out of the ordinary for the couple, as Meghan previously recreated their 2016 trip to Botswana in their backyard for Harry's 35th birthday.

The insider said: ''[They] always give each other incredibly romantic gifts. Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard. It's a place that means so much to them - and to Harry in particular - so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.''