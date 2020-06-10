Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are ''stronger than ever'' since starting their new life in Los Angeles.

The couple - who married in 2018 and have 12-month-old son Archie together - moved to Los Angeles earlier this year after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and sources have now said the couple are doing better than ever in their new home.

An insider said: ''Their relationship is stronger than ever.''

However, 38-year-old Meghan is believed to be feeling ''isolated'' at home, as her main reason for wanting to move to LA - where she grew up - was to be close to her family and friends, but now can't see them because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's a bit ironic because one of the things that was making Meghan unhappy about living in the UK was that she felt isolated and she missed her friends. But now she's back in the US, which is what she wanted, but is isolated and can't see her friends.''

Meghan and Harry, 35, were able to explore the city before it went into lockdown amid the global health crisis, and sources at the time said the pair loved feeling ''free'' to roam the streets.

An insider said: ''The streets were empty. It would be two days before the paparazzi found out where they were and what they were doing, so they got to see the city in a way they wouldn't ordinarily be able to.

''They loved being able to drive themselves around. It was freeing for them, but probably won't happen again.''

The former 'Suits' actress always had a ''big plan'' to move to Los Angeles, but it has not been as easy for Prince Harry, who ''doesn't really know anyone'' in LA.

The insider added: ''When that piece of their plan fell away, there was no point being in Canada. It was never going to be their forever home. The big plan, for Meghan at least, was always Los Angeles ... It's not easy for Harry. He had a much more established life in England and he doesn't really know anyone in LA. I imagine he might be feeling a bit of what Meghan felt over in the UK - lonely and directionless.''