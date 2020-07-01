Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are ''in no hurry'' to launch their new non-profit organisation.

The couple previously shut down their joint Sussex Royal charity foundation when they stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and have instead been focusing their efforts on launching a new organisation named Archewell, in honour of their 13-month-old son Archie.

However, sources have said they won't be ''pressured into launching'' the charity before it's ready, as it's currently still ''in the relatively early stages of development''.

An insider said: ''They are in no hurry to launch Archewell, they want to get it right, that's really important to them. This is something that they want to do for the rest of their lives so they're not going to be pressured into launching something that's still in the relatively early stages of development.''

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are believed to be putting all their energy into Archewell, with all their current charitable projects feeding into the foundation, despite it not being launched yet.

The source added to Vanity Fair magazine: ''Everything they're doing at the moment is part of Archewell. Whether Covid, BLM or their ongoing charity work, it's all part of how they're working on Archewell and developing their work and focus going forward. Their team have been working on hate speech issues, and tech-for-good behind the scenes since the beginning of the year. It was the focus of their visit to Stanford in February.''

Meanwhile, the couple were previously reported to be dedicated to bringing an end to ''online hate speech'', as insiders said they will use Archewell to support ''civil rights and racial justice groups''.

Another source explained: ''As we've been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it.

''Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world.''