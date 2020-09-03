Quibi tried to sign a deal with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday (02.09.20) that they had signed a deal with Netflix but it has now been revealed that rival streaming platform Quibi tried to secure the deal too.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg actually went to see Harry and Meghan to get them to sign ... but it's no surprise they went for Netflix.''

It was previously confirmed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have signed a multi-year deal with streaming service Netflix.

In a statement, the couple said: ''Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

''Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.

''We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.''

Ted said in his own statement: ''Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.''

The couple - who have 15-month-old son Archie together - will focus on creating programming that resonates with them, including issues that are the focus of their nonprofit foundation, Archewell.