Prince Harry used the ghost emoji to woo Duchess Meghan.

Former 'Suits' actress Meghan was reportedly charmed by the prince's ''funny and adorable'' style of texting and particularly loved how Harry chose the ghost emoji over a smiley face when messaging her in the early days of their romance.

In new biography 'Finding Freedom' - excerpts of which have been publish in PEOPLE magazine - royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: ''His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face.

''For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.''

The book also suggests that Harry, 35, wasted no time in letting Meghan, 38, know that he ''was very interested'' in pursuing a relationship with her.

A friend of the Duchess said: ''He definitely didn't hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested.''

'Finding Freedom' also claims that Harry was the first person to say 'I love you' in the relationship, with friends revealing that the pair were ''immediately obsessed'' with one and other.

The couple reportedly felt a ''palpable attraction'' following their first date in London, with Harry left in a ''trance'' and Meghan telling friends the relationship ''could have legs''.

Meghan and Harry - who quit as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year - married in Windsor, England in 2018 and are currently living in Los Angeles with their 14-month-old son Archie.