Prince Harry has thanked an author who sent him a book aimed at helping children cope with grief following the death of a parent.

Mark Lemon wrote 'The Magical Wood' following his own experiences after his dad was stabbed to death when he was 12 years old and the 41-year-old author decided to send a copy to the 35-year-old prince after admiring how the royal had coped when his mother, Princess Diana, passed away when Harry was also 12 years old.

Mark - who has children Otis, nine, and Thea, five, with wife Simone - was delighted to receive a letter of thanks from Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan.

He said: ''As someone affected by grief and trauma as a child, I felt compelled to send a copy of my children's bereavement title 'The Magical Wood' to them.

''I have a huge amount of admiration for the way that both Prince William and Harry have coped with their grief throughout their lives.

''It felt strange writing to them, I wasn't expecting a reply due to how busy they are.''

Mark got ''goosebumps'' when he received his royal letter.

He recalled to MailOnline: ''I remember the knock at the door to be greeted by the postman.

''The postman asked me to sign for a delivery and when I looked at the letter I saw the royal crest, it gave me immediate goosebumps.

''I never expected to receive a reply, so to hold a letter in my hands from Kensington Palace was an incredible feeling.

''It fills me with a huge amount of pride to know that The Magical Wood is on their bookshelves.

''You never know how, or where, an idea will end up and this is why I am so proud to have received a letter of reply from them.''

Mark shared the letter from Harry and Meghan - who have 14-month-old son Archie together - on his Instagram account.

It read: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to write and thank you for your letter, kindly enclosing a copy of your book, 'The Magical Wood', which was written to help children suffering from the bereavement of a parent or loved one.

''Their Royal Highnesses were grateful to you for thinking to send them a copy of this book and to know that you are donating proceeds from each copy sold to the childrens' bereavement charity, 'Winston's Wish'.

''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have me send you their best wishes.''