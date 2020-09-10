Prince Harry has sent a message of support to military veterans taking part in a challenge for armed forces charity Walking With The Wounded.

The 35-year-old prince shared a video message with soldiers at the launch of The Walk of Oman, which will see a team of former service personnel trekking 400km across the Middle Eastern country.

The team taking part will have to endure scorching hot temperatures as they pull their custom-built cart around 20km a day across the Omani desert.

In the clip, Harry congratulated those taking part, saying: ''You represent the whole veteran community and I have no doubt that throughout this opportunity you will demonstrate the resilience, courage and talent that exists within those who have served.''

The former soldier - who quit as a full-time royal with wife Duchess Meghan earlier this year and relocated to the US - expressed his joy that the event was taking place despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''We are all delighted that the Walk in Oman continues to go ahead, despite the challenging environment we are all faced with at the moment.

''This is itself is an administration of the remarkable long-standing friendship our country has with Oman and it shows the determination of those that were selected for the walk.''

Harry, who has been a supporter of the charity for several years, went on to say a special congratulations for the UK team members and to ''wish them well as they prepare for the epic journey they will be embarking on''.

He concluded: ''Good luck preparing for the desert, stay safe and I'll see you soon.''