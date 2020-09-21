Prince Harry has praised the people of Nepal for their ''unwavering'' spirit amid the ''devastating and destructive'' coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old royal spoke in a video released by Trailwalker UK to mark the start of their 100km charitable relay, which has been set up to help support Oxfam and The Gurkha Welfare Trust in their mission to raise money to help the people of Nepal who are struggling amid the global health crisis.

Harry compared the pandemic to the earthquake which hit Nepal in 2015 - where almost 9,000 people lost their lives and 3.5 million others were left homeless - and praised the Nepalese people for their ''sense of compassion'' in both crises.

He said: ''Almost five years ago, I travelled to Nepal to visit communities, meet families, and see first hand how the country was rebuilding following the devastating 2015 earthquake. Buildings, temples, homes, and entire villages had been completely demolished. But It was clear that despite everything the Nepalese faced, their spirit and their resilience never weakened. There was a clear sense of care and compassion for each other.

''With COVID-19, the world has been pitted against a new challenge - one that is devastating and destructive in its own right, and I'm heartened to see that, once again, the Nepalese spirit is unwavering.''

The royal then outlined the causes Oxfam and The Gurkha Welfare Trust are working toward with their charitable efforts in Nepal, including supplying PPE (personal protective equipment), establishing hand washing facilities, and supporting public education.

He added: ''They are rallying together in incredibly difficult circumstances to help communities beat this virus and save lives.''

Harry ended his message by thanking those who are taking part in the Trailwalker Relay, which is happening virtually amid the pandemic.

He said: ''Doing this relay virtually is going to make it even more difficult than it already was. So you're going to need to dig deep, physically and emotionally, to get you and your team across those 100km.

''I know that you can do it. With every step you take, just remember, you're helping those who need it most. So, thank you and good luck.''