Shaggy claims Prince Harry is a fan of his music and even sang one of his songs when they met.
Prince Harry sang 'It Wasn't Me' to Shaggy.
The 35-year-old prince met the 51-year-old singer - who has two sons from a previous relationship and three daughters with wife Rebecca - in the 'Oh Carolina' hitmaker's native Jamaica and impressed the musician with a rendition of his raunchy single.
Shaggy said: ''When Prince Harry came to Jamaica he came to visit the Bustamante Hospital for Children.
''My daughter thought he was supposed to be a prince on a horse, like in her storybook.
''He turned to me and said, 'Wow, she's just so not impressed', and then he sang, 'It Wasn't Me'. So Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan!''
Shaggy is hopeful Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is also a fan.
He told Observer magazine: ''I'd like to think that the Queen is a big Shaggy fan. I played at her 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall.
''Afterwards I was standing right beside her. It would have been crazy if she was like, 'Hello, Mr Boombastic'. ''
Meanwhile, although the 'Angel' singer isn't a ''big weed smoker'', he thinks the world would be a much calmer place if its leaders smoked marijuana.
He said: ''I'm not a big weed smoker. I'm more into cigars. I just don't like the smoke in my lungs.
''Do you see any violent weed smokers? Most avid weed smokers just look like they are half-asleep and get the munchies.
''Imagine if every single world leader smoked weed, how calm would they be? Boris needs a spliff. Trump needs to go and hang out with the Rastafarians in Jamaica to come down off that high horse.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.