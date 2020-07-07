Prince Harry has found it ''challenging'' to find ''resilience'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old royal has said the ongoing global health crisis has been a ''challenging experience'' for ''many'', as he explained that people have been ''digging deep to find resilience'' to carry on through the pandemic.

Speaking in a video message for his Sentebale charity to mark the Opening Ceremony of the AIDS 2020 Conference, he said: ''This years theme is resilience, something all of us around the globe have understood, specifically in recent months. For many, digging deep to find that resilience has been a challenging experience.''

Sentebale supports young people with HIV, and Harry also explained that the ''resilience'' of those suffering with the condition has been ''inspiring''.

He added: ''For those who have been affected by HIV and AIDS, the examples of resilience within one's self and the community, have been felt and fostered for decades.

''At Sentebale we see the resilience of young people every single day, which is why I've been inspired each day, since founding the non-profit organisation with Prince Seesio in 2006.''

The royal hailed those being helped by the charity as ''role models'', as he said they have learned to ''bounce back'' despite facing hardships.

In the video - which was shared on Twitter - he explained: ''As you're about to see, these young people are about to speak out, chasing justice, as role models to their peers, support HIV prevention and challenge limiting systems in the hope of a more inclusive and accepting environment for all.

''And when they face set-backs, they not only push back, but bounce back. They are resilience personified. We all succeed when they are empowered.''

Harry co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to improve prospects for young people living with HIV and AIDS, and the organisation has since delivered adolescent-friendly HIV testing and counselling services to more than 21,000 people.