Prince Harry reportedly cooked a three-course meal for his wife Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday.

The former 'Suits' actress' mother, Doria Ragland, is believed to have babysat the couple's son Archie, 14 months, on Tuesday (04.08.20) whilst the 35-year-old royal tried to impress his spouse with his culinary skills.

However, it appears he got a help in hand from Meghan's parent, as he ''still has a way to go'' in the kitchen.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They spent the day as a family and in the evening, Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time.

''Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation. While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a way to go!''

As for gifts, Harry is believed to have bought Meghan a custom-made necklace and a framed photograph of them.

On the day, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished The Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday.

Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Catherine sent their message via their Kensington Royal Twitter page.

The post read: ''Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!'', and a cake and red balloon emoji was added to the end.

The note was accompanied by a picture of Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before tying the knot with Harry in May 2018 - on a royal engagement at Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor in November, days before the couple left for their getaway in Canada.

Meghan can be seen holding hands with a little girl with a cupcake in her hand.

Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, also posted their own message to Meghan.

On the Royal Family's official Instagram account, a photograph of the 94-year-old monarch and Meghan on a visit to Chester in 2018 was shared.

The picture was captioned: ''Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!

''The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex during a joint visit to Chester in 2018.''