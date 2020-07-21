Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are ''working nonstop'' on their new charity Archewell.

The couple - who stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year - are focusing all of their efforts on the establishment of their new nonprofit and the pair are passionate about bringing ''positive and substantive change'' to the world.

A source told Town & Country magazine: ''They are hands on, working nonstop on the development of Archewell - their new nonprofit - and it's giving them a lot of energy.

''They want to see positive and substantive change happen in this world, and they want to lift up the voices and platforms of dynamic and diverse leaders of all kinds who are already making that change a reality. They want to focus on supporting and strengthening community. In a lot of ways, what people have been seeing is Archewell already in motion. And there's a lot to come.''

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this month that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have formally submitted paperwork to close their Sussex Royal charity down.

A source told BAZAAR.com: ''Paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity Sussex Royal down. The charity formally enters a period of 'solvent liquidation'.

''During this period all Trustees will step down from their roles, except for The Duke of Sussex who will formally remain as a Director and Trustee until the liquidation process is complete. The Duke and Duchess remain incredibly grateful for the support and guidance the Trustees have given during this period. The sole programme in operation and development at the charity has been the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst. Travalyst is now operating as an independent nonprofit based in the UK, and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over.''

Harry and Meghan - who have son Archie together - had previously revealed their new charity Archewell, is inspired by their son's name.

The couple said: ''Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'.

''We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.''