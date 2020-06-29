Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, want to see an end to ''online hate speech''.

The couple - who stepped back from life as senior members of the royal family earlier this year - have been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks and have also previously spoken out in support of mental health charities.

And now, sources have said the pair are committed to bringing an end to hateful content, and have been using their new non-profit Archewell - which is named after their 13-month-old son Archie - to support ''civil rights and racial justice groups''.

An insider told People magazine: ''As we've been developing Archewell [Meghan and Harry's upcoming nonprofit], one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it.

''Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world.''

The support from Harry and Meghan comes after NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League teamed up for the new Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which asks business to pull advertising from Facebook as a way of making the social media platform address hate speech on its site.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Harry and Meghan have been ''holding calls with community leaders'' about how they can help the Black Lives Matter movement.

A source said: ''They are holding calls with community leaders and organisations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us.''