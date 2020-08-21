Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan volunteered with the Baby2Baby charity in Los Angeles this week.

The couple - who quit as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year and moved to California with their son Archie - spent time working with the non-profit at Knox Elementary School in LA, as they handed out supplies to families in need.

A source told Town and Country magazine: ''Everyone was in great spirits. The kids were eager to receive their books and supplies and Meghan and Harry did what they do best - engage and connect with the crowd.

''[Harry and Meghan] were determined to serve every last child waiting in a line that wrapped around the school and they chatted with the families about the upcoming school year and wished all of the kids good luck.''

Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a statement: ''We are so grateful to be onsite during the most unique back to school week in history distributing school supplies, backpacks, hygiene, clothing and food directly to children and families who have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 and are struggling to afford the basic necessities they rely on school to provide. We are committed to supporting the students from our partners at LAUSD and around the country throughout distance learning as well as when they are back in the classroom.''

Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said: ''Thank you to Baby2Baby for your generosity and support. The faces of the students and families as they receive necessary supplies remind us all how important it is, during these most difficult of times, to create a sense of stability and even a few moments of happiness, in the lives of those we serve.''

Baby2Baby - which has a host of celebrity supporters, including Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Julie Bowen, Nicole Richie and Kelly Rowland - was one of four charities chosen by Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, for donations in lieu of gifts to celebrate the birth of Archie in May 2019.

It provides children between the ages of 0 to 12 years, living in poverty with diapers, clothing and basic necessities.