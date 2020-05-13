Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have had 10-foot security screens erected around their Los Angeles mansion.

The couple are currently living at actor-and-director Tyler Perry's $18 million Tuscan-style villa in a gated community in Beverly Hills, after they quit as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.

The sprawling property boasts eight-bedrooms and 12-bathrooms and, as per HELLO!, they've taken some measures to protect their privacy after dog walkers and hikers were able to see into grounds as they head out for exercise as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

Harry and Meghan - who have 12-month-old son Archie - also have security cameras all around the property, which is on an estate with 14 homes.

Their high-tech system uses infra red technology for night vision for extra reassurance.

As well as the black screens, there is also plenty of trees and plants surrounding the plot to help block the view.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are believed to have met Tyler through their close friend Oprah Winfrey, and it's claimed their current abode is temporary.

A source said recently: ''Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps.

''Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

''The area has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team.

''It is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbours are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.

''It goes without saying that the location is stunning - just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.''

Meanwhile, Tyler, 50, previously shared his sympathy for Meghan after she told ITV news presenter Tom Bradby that she was finding life as a royal difficult.

He said: ''Remember when Meghan Markle did that interview? She said 'Thanks for asking if I'm okay. Because no one ever asks me that.'

''I felt her when she said that. People toss it out. 'How are you doing?' But not many people really mean it. Or pay attention to the answer.''