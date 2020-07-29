Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be invited to Brooklyn Beckham's upcoming wedding.

The 21-year-old aspiring photographer is set to tie the knot with Nicola Peltz, and it has now been claimed he will be inviting the royal couple as his parents - David and Victoria Beckham - are close friends with them both.

Harry and Meghan invited David and Victoria to their 2018 wedding, and sources now say the couple will be returning the favour by sending out a Save The Date notice ''as quickly as possible''.

A source said: ''Brooklyn's wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents' connections.

''Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special.

''Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible.''

Brooklyn is also hoping his godfather, Sir Elton John, can make it to his big day, as his presence may also encourage Harry and Meghan to RSVP to the all-star bash.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper: ''Brooklyn's godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan's and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew.

''It's going to be a real 'who's who' of weddings - packed with famous faces.''

It's thought Brooklyn's brothers - Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15 - will be groomsmen, whilst his nine-year-old sister Harper will be part of Nicola's bridal party.

News of the couple's wedding guest list comes after it was recently reported Gordon Ramsay could be set to provide the catering for the special day.

A source said: ''David and Victoria want Gordon to oversee the food for Brooklyn's wedding day.

''The families are close pals and Brooklyn has previously raved about Gordon's cuisine.

''He's top choice to be the chef designing the menu.''

Brooklyn and Nicola, 25, are believed to be looking at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, Italy, as a wedding venue - where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012.