Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are suing a photographer over pictures of their son Archie.

The couple - who quit as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles - have filed new documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court through lawyer Michael Kump, which claim that new photographs of Archie were taken covertly at their home.

Their lawsuit states that the unnamed photographer ''crossed a red line for any parent'' and ''unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful''.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, allege the photographer is trying to sell the pictures by claiming they were taken in Malibu but they insist that Archie, 14 months, has not been out in public since they moved to LA.

According to the filing: ''The couple recently learned that someone is shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie, falsely claiming to have taken them on a 'recent' public outing 'in Malibu.

''But Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived in California.''

The couple are currently residing at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate, which is situated in a gated community, and they have put up a large mesh fence around the property to protect against telephoto lenses.

However, they claim that drones have been used to try to capture images of their son.

They are suing for invasion of privacy and also want the photographer to hand over all copies of the pictures taken.

Kump said: ''Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.

''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.''